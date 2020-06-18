SD governor declares Friday 'Juneteenth Day'

Joining other states, South Dakota Gov.Kristi Noem has proclaimed Friday as "Juneteenth Day" in memory of the 155th anniversary of the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, which is recognized as the end of slavery in the United States.

“South Dakota prides itself on Freedom,” Noem said in a release. “We commemorate this important day to remind ourselves that there was a time in our history that not all Americans were free and to celebrate an important milestone toward achieving the American ideal: ‘all men are created equal.’”

While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, it wasn't until June 19, 1865 before the last American slaves were freed.

Please go to this link -- National Museum of African American History and Culture -- to learn more about this important holiday.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender also issued a proclamation declaring Friday as Juneteenth Day in Rapid City. With the declaration, the mayor is asking citizens to learn more about Juneteenth and to recognize the contributions of African Americans.

