SD committee tables student gender dysphoria bill

A controversial transgender bill introduced by state Sen. Phil Jensen of Rapid City was quickly shoved aside by a committee Tuesday.

Senate Bill 88 would have required school counselors, psychologists and social workers to inform parents if a student discussed “feelings of gender dysphoria” or expressed an interest in self-injury.

The Senate Education Committee, including the bill’s sponsor Jensen, tabled the measure on a 6-0 vote.

According to a Dakota News Now web story, the ACLU of South Dakota is pleased that the bill was tabled, citing that it would have “deterred young people from seeking support.”

