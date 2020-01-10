SD attorney general claims probation program a "failure"

South Dakota’s attorney general has released a list of proposed bills he hopes will get legislative support this year.

Senate Bill 6 would revise conditions for presumptive probation; while Senate Bill 7 revises the eligibility for presumptive probation.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says presumptive probation, focusing more on supervised release rather than jail time for low-level felonies, “has destroyed any incentive for defendants to work with law enforcement and help eliminate the source of illegal drugs in South Dakota.”

Ravnsborg doesn’t want to see presumptive probation used if a person fails to cooperate with law enforcement in ongoing investigations. He also wants to tighten eligibility, citing repeat offenders.

