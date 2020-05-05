SD ag secretary steps down, lieutenant gov steps in

South Dakota's secretary of agriculture has resigned, replaced temporarily by the lieutenant governor.

Governor Kristi Noem announced the retirement of Kim Vanneman, who will step down May 8.

Vanneman previously was a member of the state House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013 where she served on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

In a statement, Noem said that Vanneman was a dear friend to her and to the South Dakota agriculture community; and that she will continue to be a valuable adviser and advocate on behalf of South Dakota farmers and ranchers.

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden will step in as the interim secretary of agriculture.

"My immediate focus will be helping our state AG industry turn the corner following this pandemic. Helping our meat producers who've become all too familiar with the supply chain bottle neck even before this pandemic," Rhoden said.

