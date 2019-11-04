SD Supreme Court denies Rhines' execution appeal

The South Dakota Supreme Court has denied another appeal by Charles Russell Rhines; who is trying to avoid being executed Monday at 12:30 p.m. (MT).

Rhines was attempting to get a preliminary injunction and stay of execution. His defense team has now appealed this decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rhines is set to be executed for the murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer in 1992 during a burglary at a Rapid City doughnut shop.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said his office is in contact with the U.S. Supreme Court, waiting for decisions on two petitions.

