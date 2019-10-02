SD State Park entrance licenses available for 2020

The 2020 annual park entrance license for South Dakota's state parks and recreation areas is available for purchase.

The 2020 park entrance license is valid from Oct. 1 2019 through May 23, 2021. An annual park entrance license is $30. Purchasers of one license can also buy a second at half price. The license is required for entrance into designated state parks, recreation areas and lakeside use areas, although it does not cover camping costs or additional fees.

South Dakota state parks offer a variety of outdoor activities including hiking, biking, kayaking, disc golf, fishing, archery and bird watching.

Entrance licenses can be purchased online at campsd.com, at local state park offices or by calling 1.800.710.2267.

The new license features an owl. In 2020 South Dakota State Parks will host a series of night-themed events and programming.