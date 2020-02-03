SD Senate bill would allow for Spanish drivers licenses

Senate Bill 70 would let people apply, study for, and take drivers tests for noncommercial drivers licenses in Spanish

The Department of Public Safety would offer these materials and conduct the tests in Spanish.

Senator V.J. Smith from Brookings introduced the Bill.

It can be very difficult to work without a license, which is hard to get in a non-native language.

"And many ladies in my school where I take English lessons, we shadow each other. We help each other because they don't have drivers licenses. It's so difficult for them because they need to read all these manuals in order to take the test. So, it's very, very important if they can help us with our language," said Karina Recuay Munyon, a Peruvian woman who has lived in the United States for 10 years.

The Bill is scheduled for hearing by the Senate Transportation Committee on February 5.