SD Noem opposes bill stopping schools from mandating vaccinations

Gov. Kristi Noem says she's against a bill that would stop South Dakota schools and colleges from requiring students to get vaccinations.

The Republican governor said Friday that vaccinations save lives.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm introduced the proposal to drop vaccination requirements for students. The proposal has the backing of a few influential lawmakers.

House Bill 1235 is scheduled for its first hearing, Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the House Health and Human Services Committee.

The state currently allows vaccination exemptions only for students who have weakened immune systems or who have religious objections.