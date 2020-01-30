S.D. House bill would ban use of some electronic devices while driving

South Dakota House Bill 1169 would keep drivers from using some technology.

"Well, it's just a major distraction," said Jerry Johnson, a driving instructor at Career Learning Center of the Black Hills. "You know, and driving requires that you give it your full-time attention. Not only with the eyes especially, but also with your mental state and being in the moment in the situation because crashes happen so quickly and you need to be zoned into driving."

The bill bans devices like phones, pagers, computers, tablets-- AND also bans the use of social media while driving.

"I think part of the problem is the attraction and addiction of the connectivity of social media," said Chris Misselt, Assisant Chief of the Box Elder Police Department. "Everybody wants to check in on their Instagram and monitor their Facebook traffic and the desire to do that at all times carries over into times behind the wheel and people have a real hard time suppressing that."

But using a phone's GPS would still be allowed, as long as the driver isn't typing in the address while headed down the road.

The idea behind the bill is to cut down on accidents and distracted driving, something schools have tried to do through the Freshman Impact Program.

"That includes distracted driving as a major educational component and showing the dangers of it," said Misselt. "We also have the Ellsworth Air Force Base Community and a lot of our traffic are commuters to the base. And the department of defense has an additional layer of regulations that they impose so that their drivers have a little bit better habituated behavior."

If you do need to use your phone while driving, Johnson said just pull over, use your phone, then get back on the road.