SD House OKs texting and driving as a crime

South Dakota lawmakers are halfway to approving stricter penalties for using social media while driving, making it a criminal offense.

House Bill 1169 was moved to the Senate Thursday on a 42-26 vote. There was some opposition on the House floor but not enough to scuttle the bill.

Currently, the law states that drivers who text can be fined $100. If the Senate agrees with the House, and the governor signs off on it, any driver on any road who uses mobile devices for social networking sites could be punished by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

This also includes if a driver is temporarily stopped because of traffic, road conditions or a stop light.

The bill now goes to the Senate Transportation Committee.

