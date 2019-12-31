SD Highway Patrol ushers in New Year with sobriety checkpoints

One thing that won’t change with the New Year is South Dakota’s policy of sobriety checkpoints.

The Department of Public Safety announced there will be checkpoints conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol throughout January. Checkpoints are done every month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then getting behind the wheel.

Counties that have checkpoints scheduled for January are: Beadle, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Day, Fall River, Hughes, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Lyman, McCook, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Stanley, Walworth, and Yankton.

In 2019, there were 158 checkpoints conducted statewide. Of the 123,710 vehicles that were checked, the highway patrol made 169 driving under the influence arrests and issued 84 alcohol citations.

