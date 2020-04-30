SD Game, Fish and Parks: Fish cleaning stations still closed

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is reminding anglers that fish cleaning stations at state parks, recreational areas, and fishing access areas are closed until further notice.

While angling is an activity you can do while social distancing, fish cleaning areas can get crowded. Other shared spaces may also be closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including modern restrooms and park visitor centers.

Anglers are encouraged to take their fish home to clean, or to bring fillet knives, zip lock bags for fillets and trash bags to dispose of fish waste properly.