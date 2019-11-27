Russian dairy farmers give cows VR goggles, hoping for happier herd and more milk

Some may want to call bull on this story. And others might say it’s “udderly” ridiculous.

But Russian farmers are incorporating virtual reality into dairy production. They’re not kowtowing to traditional methods.

Why?

They’re trying to increase the quantity and quality of their milk.

A news release from the Ministry of Agriculture of the Moscow region says studies have shown that cows' environmental conditions can impact milk production.

So, a team of developers, with the help of veterinarians and consultants on dairy production, adapted the human versions of VR glasses to fit the cows.

What are they seeing through these glasses? An expansive field beneath the summer sun – a virtual cow paradise.

It's unclear if the glasses have helped milk production, though.

The first test revealed a decrease in anxiety and an increase in the emotional mood of the herd, the release said.

Further study will be needed to see if it helped with the amount of milk produced.

