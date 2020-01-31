Rushmore fireworks inch closer to reality

Two of the top officials from the National Parks Service were at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Thursday to figure out how to make Fourth of July fireworks a reality.

The Acting Director of National Parks Service David Vela and Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Rob Wallace met with Mount Rushmore staff to address the challenges associated with the iconic Independence Day display.

President Donald Trump and Governor Kristi Noem have both talked about getting the display up and running again, but it has yet to be confirmed. However, that confirmation could come as early as April.

Before they can do anything, they have to work through the government process of proposing a plan, hearing public comment and then making a decision.

"At the end of the day, we will have a planning product that reflects the needs and interests of President Trump, Secretary Bernhardt, the interest of the governor and clearly the park." Vela said. "I think we are making tremendous progress."

That planning process includes considerations to limit the number of people who can come into Mount Rushmore for the display. One option they are considering is a lottery style ticketing system, however those specific details need to be worked out.

Other that crowd concerns, chemical pollutants and fire danger are additional problems being addressed.

"We have all the resources we need to finish any type of fuels treatment at this point and we have been doing fuels treatment all throughout the time from the last fire." said Patricia Trap, acting superintendent of Mount Rushmore. "We feel pretty confident that we will have a safe environment."

By the time July rolls around the construction may not be completely done, but visitors will have access to the amphitheater and surrounding area that is currently blocked off for construction.

If the fireworks happen, it will be on the third of July, not the fourth. Planning documents are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

