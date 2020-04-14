Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is looking toward the future

Earlier this morning, the board of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center got together to talk about the current impact of COVID-19 and also next year's budget. The executive director Craig Baltzer says they are preparing for the future.

Close to thirty-seven million people have walked the halls of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center since they opened in 1977 and now those halls are empty.

“Our business got attacked immediately,” said Baltzer. “Immediately all of our events started canceling. But in every other scenario in history that I’ve witnessed, it’s also our business that is the first to recover, to come out of it.”

The Civic Center has already seen that recovery with most events coordinators looking to reschedule later this year.

As of now, events in 2021 have not been impacted.

“Going into the future and certainly into 2021, that has not happened,” said Baltzer. “So we are expecting to have a full year back on 2021. So no we did not plan for reduction in revenue in 2021.”

The Civic Centers 2021 revenue budget sits at eleven point eight million dollars with the majority of it coming from concessions and the BBB tax at three point four million dollars each fund.

“Our funding comes from the BBB which is a hotel, motel, and restaurant tax,” said Baltzer. “It's really hard to discuss on what that damage is going to be as we go along so it’s something we are going to have to keep evaluating every week as we go forward.”

And Baltzer says the new arena is on schedule to open next year.

