Rush and first responders pass out teddy bears

Last week, the Rush hosted their annual teddy bear toss and on Thursday afternoon, those bears were being passed out.

Trash bags filled with stuffed animals lined the hallways of Youth and Family Services eagerly awaiting to be handed out by members of the Rush and first responders.

The Rush gave out 400 bears earlier today after 1700 stuffed animals were collected at the teddy bear toss.

Kids faces lighted up as they went classroom to classroom to pass out the stuffed animals.

This is the first time the Rush has passed the bears out from the teddy bear toss. Left-wing for the Rush Cedric Montminy thinks it's a great way to connect with the community

"Yes, it's nice to interact with the kids because it's good to have the teddy bear toss night but as a player, you don't really know where it's going after that," said Montminy. "So for us to come here and give it directly to the children, it's good for us. I mean the guys love it and it's great to see the smile on their face too when we give it to them."

This is the most teddy bears that the rush has ever received by more than 500.