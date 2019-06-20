Rural America Initiatives kickstarts reading program for preschoolers

Rapid City Council Member Lisa Modrick helps Rural America Initiatives summer reading series by sitting down with three to five-year-olds.

Twelve preschoolers are now calling City Council Member Lisa Modrick their new best friend.

Modrick is the first guest to read books to the children in a new 10-week reading series.

Every week, a different city official will sit down with children at Rural America Initiatives to read stories to promote early childhood education.

Amy Sazue, Rural America Initiatives Development Coordinator, said she also wants more people to come see the new center and what it has to offer.

Modrick said she appreciates how the center highlights culture : while developing young minds.

"When you have an opportunity to share something as beautiful as a story and you see the interaction and the children learning from the stories. You know that our future is bright," Modrick said.

The next reader will be Mayor Steve Allender on July 2nd.