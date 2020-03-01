Run in potty-themed costume! It's Nemo Outhouse Race

As soon as you arrive, you are welcomed by smokey air, cheers from the crowd and lots of laughter. It's the annual Nemo Outhouse Race. The weather is nice and warm with lots of sunshine, but it then turns the snow into a slushy mess, making it even hard to walk on the road. This doesn't stop all the teams running the fastest they can, while carrying a team member sitting in an "outhouse" cart they design.

Many teams use "number two" as a theme, and they are dressed in brown, head to toe. There are also quite a few teams have a kick out of play on words. Potty Express, for example, is a team from Custer.

"We are the Looney Toots," a team from Rapid City explains. "It's for the Shriners and the kids." All this running in wet snow and feeling out of breath is for a good cause. The entry fee for the race goes to fund the transportation for the sick children in the area. Regardless of winning or losing today, they run for the community-- and it doesn't hurt to do it with a bit of humor and creativity.