Rule changes for spearfishing

There are a few new rules for spearfishing in the Black Hills.

On Saturday, Game, Fish and Parks officials laid out some of the new rules for people wanting to use spears, spearguns, or bow and arrows to fish.

One of the changes is the removal of a licensing fee.

For most of the lakes and most non-game fish, spearfishing is allowed day or night all year long.

This year, you will not be allowed to spearfish in the Angostura Marina. In addition, there is no spearing within 100 yards of swimming areas, docks or spillways.

Even with the restrictions, one fisherman says spearfishing is a whole different experience.

"You're in their environment and it's a whole different way to shoot," Jerome Besler said. "I always call it bird hunting underwater because once you see them you have got to do a quick reflex, pull the trigger and get a hold of your fish as soon as possible. Otherwise that fish could tear the spear right out. It's a lot of fun."

There are lots of rules and regulations and you can find them all Here.