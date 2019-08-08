Rounds nominates Rapid City family for 'Angels in Adoption' award

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R - S.D.) announced Thursday that he has nominated Sean and Caresa O'Connor of Rapid City for this year's Angels in Adoption award, presented by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI). The O'Connors have adopted two children, Winnie (age 4) and (age 2).

“It is an honor for me to nominate Sean and Caresa for the Angels in Adoption Award,” said Rounds. “Every child deserves the love and support that a family provides. After having biological children, the O’Connors lovingly opened their home to two adoptive children. Their daughter Libby told Caresa that she just knew there was another child out there for them, which prompted them to look into adoption.

Winnie was adopted from Wichita just three weeks after they started the adoption process, a process that normally takes years. Shortly after, they brought home RJ from St. Louis. Sean and Caresa’s inspiring adoption story shows us that the foundation of any strong family is love, and that God works to bring families together. They are very deserving of the Angels in Adoption award.”

Each year, Members of Congress are invited to nominate an outstanding family or organization from their district to receive an Angels in Adoption award. CCAI is a 501(c)3 nonpartisan organization dedicated to raising awareness about the tens of thousands of orphans and foster children in the United States and the millions of orphans around the world in need of permanent, safe and loving homes through adoption. For more information, visit CCAI’s website.