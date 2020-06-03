Rounds, Johnson easily win GOP primaries

Now that South Dakota's 2020 primary is history, there will be a little lull before the campaigning resumes for the Nov. 3 general election.

From the start, incumbents Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson were favored to win their primaries and they easily handled challengers.

Rounds finished the night with 75 percent of the vote (63,012) in defeating Scyller Borglum who finished the night with 21,371 votes. Rounds will now face Democrat Dan Ahlers in the general election. Ahlers did not have a primary race.

Johnson's win margin was slightly higher. He had 76 percent of the vote in dispatching his challenger, Liz Marty May. Johnson ended with 63,903 votes to May's 20,248. Johnson doesn't have a Democratic opponent but the Libertarian House of Representatives candidate is Randy "Uriah" Luallin.

Tallying the votes was slowed somewhat by the large number of absentee ballots. The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office reported that nearly 87,000 absentee ballots had been returned by Tuesday afternoon, which is almost four times the number received in the 2018 primary. Absentee voting was encouraged in order to avoid coronavirus infections.

Statewide, voter turnout was pretty typical for a primary election, with 25.34 percent. There were 138,563 ballots cast. The state has 546,899 registered voters. You can check out your county's voter turnout at the Secretary of State website.

