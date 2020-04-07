Rose bushes in Rapid City parks are ready to grow

Earlier today, the Department of Parks and Rec was uncovering hundreds of leaves off of rose bushes at Hally Park, then headed to Memorial Park afterward.

The leaves piled up and had to be loaded into a truck that was headed for the dump.

The leaves left had to be raked up individually and then one worker came around with a leaf-blower.

After the months they spent undercover, Rapid City greenhouse specialist John Berglund says these roses are ready to grow.

“It’s that time for everything to start growing and so that’s when we start to move them off," said Berglund. "We’ve got lots of work to do ahead with planting and getting gardens ready to go. We’ve got grasses growing, so it’s just that time of the year we need to get the leaves off so they can start growing themselves.”

Berglund says these roses should be looking good by mid-summer.

