"Rocktober Job Fair" connects businesses, job seekers

Today, Goodwill of the Great Plains hosted their Fall Job Fair, called Rocktobter.

This job fair was an opportunity for local organizations to meet with job seekers to search for local job openings.

Goodwill of the Great Plains calls their job fair "Rocktober" because it suggests a little bit of fun.

Goodwill wants to help people become self-sufficient and sometimes the first steps are helping them find job placements.

The timing of today's event is not missed by event organizers.

"The reason we do it right now is mostly because of seasonal employment," said Lisa Senecal. "People, for different reasons are maybe needing another job for Christmas, or employers hire more for Christmas, so we kind of like to bring them together in a nice, neutral territory."

This was the largest Rocktober Job Fair with more than 40 employers stationed at the event.