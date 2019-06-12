Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gets water from Anheuser-Busch

The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department (RKVFD) was one of many volunteer fire departments to receive emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch to help prepare for the wildfire season.

Anheuser-Busch under it's recently expanded 30-year-old emergency drinking water program, partnered with the National Volunteer Fire Council to identify and select some of the most vulnerable markets across the country to receive water.

Wednesday morning Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department got their shipment of 5 pallets of canned water which equals 1,000 gallons of potable water. This water will be cached and made available to fire departments county wide in any incident to provide critical hydration to firefighters while they are doing their jobs.

"We here at Rockerville work on all hazard type of emergencies, so whether it's a wildland fire, a structure fire or a large search or floods or whatever it might be, ultimately a lot of your volunteer fire agencies here in the Black Hills and Western South Dakota as well as South Dakota as a whole we're basically covering the same thing," said RKVFD Chief Gail Schmidt. "So the volunteer system here in South Dakota is very, very strong and we appreciate the support from the National Volunteer Fire Council for being there for the volunteer fire system."

According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, 92% of the Fire Service in South Dakota is volunteer. Volunteer fire departments across the nation can request emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch through the National Volunteer Fire Council for immediate or upcoming wildfire response needs. For more information you can visit

