Robbinsdale Elementary students wear red for missing and murdered native women

May 5 is a day to pay tribute to the missing and murdered native women and girls.

In 71 cities, more than 500 cases of native women have gone missing and murdered, according to the Urban Indian Health Institute.

Nine Robbinsdale Elementary School fourth and fifth graders learned about several of these stories at Racing Magpie. They gathered for prayer and admired the healing room marked with the names of several local Native women. The students proudly wore one of the 500 felt red dress pins made by The Red Ribbon Skirt Society.

The school's Lakota Language Mentor, Wamblee Looking Horse, said this day hits her hard as her friend was murdered a few years ago. She said though it's a difficult subject for young children, it helps them understand why parents are worried about their safety.

"What I consider these girls are my girls. Basically, this is where I'm at. I'm so comfortable. Their parents support everything I decided to do today. They were very happy to let their child, let me take their student," Looking Horse said.

Looking Horse says next year she hopes the event is bigger. She wants to see a walk and all the schools come together to next year's event.