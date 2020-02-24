Robbery, arson suspect, Daniel Kline pleads "not guilty"

Daniel Kline,19, is charged with robbing the Knifeworks in the Rushmore Mall in January of this year at gunpoint.

The next day Kline was arrested at a house on St. Cloud Street and police say before officers could arrest Kline he threatened to set the house on fire.

Kline pleaded not guilty to 1st-degree arson and 1st degree armed robbery as well as denying being a habitual offender for a 2019 conviction for identity theft in court on February 24th

Each charge carries up to 25 years in prison if he's convicted ... but with the habitual offender charge that could go up to 50 years.