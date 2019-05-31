Roadwork planned near Wall and Scenic

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a chip seal and fog seal application will be applied to highways 44 and 240 beginning Monday.

The chip seal will take place on Highway 44 from approximately 13 miles west of Scenic to approximately 20 miles east of Scenic. This will take approximately five days to complete with an additional two days for the fog seal.

The chip seal will take place on Highway 240 from just south of Wall to the Badlands National Park entrance and will take approximately two days to complete with an additional day for the fog seal.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal applications.

The prime contractor on this $1.1 million project is Jensen Rock & Sand Inc., of Mobridge.

