Road work starts along I-90 in Meade, Pennington and Lawrence counties

Starting Monday, May 4, crews will begin surface treatments in Meade, Pennington, and Lawrence counties along Interstate 90.

This project will include milling and overlaying asphalt surfacing, and chip sealing various exit ramps and side roads along Interstate 90 between Exit 10 and Exit 121. Also included within the scope of this project is placing new pavement markings at various locations on I-90 between Exit 2 and Exit 127.

The first project will be the milling and overlay on Sturgis Road in Piedmont from the intersection at Exit 46 to the northern town limits. Work will also include milling and overlaying Stage Stop Road and the exit ramps at Exit 48.

While work occurs through the town of Piedmont, a single lane of traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Exit 48 will have daytime exit ramp closures and traffic will be routed to Exit 46. Work is expected to impact traffic for one week at these locations.

Beginning May 18, 2020, crews plan to do mill and overlay work at Exits 98, 101, 109, and 121. Additional surface treatments will be completed over the next few weeks on this project and updated information will be provided accordingly.

Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor on this $2.13 million-dollar million project is Western Construction, Inc. of Rapid City.

The overall completion date for the project is June 26, 2020.