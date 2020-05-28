Road projects in Custer for Highways 16A and 18

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a chip seal and fog seal application will be applied to highways 16A and 18 in the Custer area beginning Monday, June 1.

The first chip seal will take place on Highway 16A approximately from Stockade Lake for 13 miles through Custer State Park and take about two weeks to complete.

Traffic on Highway 16A will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

The second chip seal will take place on Highway 18E south from Maverick Junction seven miles to Smithwick Road and take about four days to complete.

Traffic on Highway 18E will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of traffic diversions. Minor delays can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

A fog seal will be applied directly following completion of the chip seal.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal applications.

The prime contractor on this $675,000 project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, Minnesota.

For complete road construction information, visit safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.