Road construction project at Omaha and East intersection

Beginning Tuesday, March 24 through Saturday, May 30, west bound and east bound traffic will be restricted to single lane head to head traffic at the intersection of Omaha Street and East Boulevard. Access to businesses will remain, but there could be some intermittent delays.

This restriction is in addition to the current closure on East Boulevard and is a continuation of the utility reconstruction project for the East North Street and East Boulevard project.

For more information on this project or other construction announcements, go to rcgov.org and click on "Road Construction Updates" on the main page.