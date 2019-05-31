Richardson sentenced to five years in federal prison

You might remember the video that led to the arrest of a Tennessee man last September when he showed up with a gun and other weapons at Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge.

Daniel Richardson eventually pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm.

Friday he was sentenced in federal court in Rapid City.

Witnesses talked about how they feared for their safety and the safety of the students after they saw the video Richardson saying he was on his way to the school after finding out that his donation to Red Cloud was going to a Jesuit institution.

An FBI agent testified Friday that Richardson told him that Jesuits were murderers for the church, calling his arrest a Jesuit setup.

That agent also said he believes that Richardson's mindset and mission have been emboldened by this experience.

Richardson spoke on his behalf, calling the situation at Red Cloud a total misunderstanding but again talked about his contempt for the Jesuits.

Judge Karen Schreier sentenced Daniel Richardson to five years in federal prison citing his erratic behavior and said he clearly made a threat to the staff at the school.

