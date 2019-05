A blast of winter is responsible for several crashes on Interstate 90 late Tuesday morning.

At least five of the crashes were on a stretch of interstate between exits 48 and 52. Most of the crashes were caused by slippery road conditions.

Initial reports from the highway patrol are that only one crash left a driver injured. A woman driving near mile marker 49 lost control of her car and slid off the road. She reportedly has serious but non–life-threatening injuries.