Retro arcade bar reopens their doors on National Video Game Day

It's been a week since Press Start Retro Arcade Bar had to shut their doors because of water main problems flooded them out Sept. 5.

Staff spent their days closed saving and securing around 100 of their retro arcade games, repairing water damaged spots, remodeling and vamping up the place with new decor.

It's all paying off because today they are holding there grand re-opening Thursday afternoon, and it just so happens that Sept. 12, is National Video Game Day!

According to owner Marc Linn, the water damage could have been so much worse if staff wasn't there at the time combat the flooding.

"It's a huge relief because a lot of these games are irreplaceable so even if we were able to get insurance or whatever that would of taken us years to get this collection back, if we ever got it back," said Linn, "I wasn't sure what I was going to do, I'm really relieved and just glad that we are here and open and the damage was as minimal as it was. So you'll see a few new things and then you'll see all favorite games back here still ready to go so come and have some fun."

If National Video Game Day wasn't enough to get you out to Press Start, for Thursday night only they're offering free plays on a majority of their games and possible pizza and wings specials as well.