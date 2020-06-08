Resources for the homeless have been impacted by COVID-19

"What you guys do for us is really important," said one man at the Hope Center.

The Hope Center is still adapting to the new rules like social distancing, but it hasn't been easy.

Melanie Timm is the Executive Director of the Hope Center.

"Trying to do services outdoors since April third has been very challenging," said Timm.

No matter the weather rain, snow, hail, or heat. Volunteers are handing out breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and food boxes.

And they are doing it with a limited staff.

"We actually are only utilizing about five volunteers where typically we would have about 50 during a week off and on," said Timm.

They aren't the only resource working with fewer people. Executive Director Lysa Allison of the Cornerstone has been operating at thirty percent to keep up with the CDC guidelines. Currently, they house 44 people a night, compared to the 58 they had been helping.

"So that's what we've been focusing on is getting people with family, friends, relatives, housing them in their own apartments, things like that. We have not stopped doing that throughout this whole process and we've been able to be fairly successful at that," said Allison.

Despite the numbers, both the Hope Center and the cornerstone continue to help as many people as they can.

"Regardless of what's happening in the world, the people that we serve are still the people we serve and they still need us," said Timm.