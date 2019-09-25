Resources for suicide prevention

In 2017 there were 192 suicides reported here according to South Dakota Suicide prevention. And as time goes on the issue continues to rise.

Suicide is a public health problem nationwide. And according to South Dakota suicide prevention in 2017, the state ranked number six when it came to the highest suicide rate in the United States.

"Crisis point itself. And so as a community, we need to continue working on figuring out how do we get the right intervention on the right level," says associate executive of Behavior Management Systems, Teri Corrigan.

From the Crisis Care to Center, to Behavior Management Systems,

and the Front Porch Coalition these are just some of the resources that the community can go to if they're in need of help.

"We have great providers in our community, and we have very dedicated providers. We don't have enough of them to meet the needs of people who need help," says executive director of the Front Porch Coalition, Stephanie Schweitzer Dixon.

With suicide being the ninth leading cause of death in South Dakota, it's important to remember to look out for early signs. A common one being mood changes.

"For someone to ask how they're doing. They may be fearful to have that conversation, but often will welcome it," says Corrigan.

"Ask people open-ended questions about what is going. Then be very brave when asking are you having thoughts of suicide," says Stephanie Schweitzer Dixon.

If you or anyone you know needs help call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255