Residents concerned about deteriorating historic building in downtown Rapid City

People are complaining about the poor condition of a 19th-century building in downtown Rapid City, and they want the city's Historic Preservation Committee to take action.

The biggest complaint is that the historic building is deteriorating.

Committee members aren't releasing which building.

They say they need to determine if there are actual violations of the city's "deterioration by neglect" code.

If there are violations, the committee plans to give the owner time to bring the building into compliance.

Demolition is a last resort because committee members would like to hold on to a part of Rapid City's history.

Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator, City of Rapid City, says, "The reason you do that is again, holding on to your past, that historic nature. Every community does it. It's important. It's important for its citizens. It's something that's taken seriously both by the city and those concerned groups."

The committee plans to visit the site later this month.