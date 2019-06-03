Residents bash new trash rules

Throw them in the trash.

That's what some Rapid City residents think about new garbage collection rules that ban pick up in alleys -- and kick in in just two weeks.

Some Rapid City residents have been putting their garbage out in the alleys behind their homes for decades.

So what should they do when the city, without any notice, gives issues a drop dead deadline to radically change their ways?

That's what happened last week when the city public works department sent out a notice to residents in the West Boulevard and North Rapid neighborhoods that gives a June 17 deadline to cease putting trash cans in the alley and put them on the city streets.

Some residents don't see a way to comply. Carol Bailey's front driveway is very steep and icy in the winter.

"I would be incapable" of hauling the trash to the street, she said. "I have a bad back. I don't think I could roll it up or down."

Neighborhood leaders want more dialog.

"Normally when there's going to be a large change to a lot of people here they should have had a meeting a month or two before," said West Boulevard Neighborhood Association President Patrick Roseland.

Public Works officials cite cost and safety concerns for the new policy.

"Our goal is to try to get out of the ally ways just due to the tight nature of large trucks," said Rapid City Public Works Director Dale tech. "It's difficult to get in and out of the ally ways efficiently."

But Tech conceded that the notice that went out should have included a note to call in with any concerns.

"There's going to be special situations that arise or exist out there that we're going to have to address on a case by case basis," he said.