Rescuers pull man from Memorial Park pond

A man drowned in Memorial Park pond early Tuesday morning.

The man, who has not been identified at the time of this post, reportedly decided to swim in the pond around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses say he was about 30 to 40 feet from shore when he went under water and didn’t re-surface.

Firefighters first on the scene couldn’t see the victim so divers from the Rapid City/Pennington County water rescue team were called in. Two of the divers found the victim who was pulled from the water unconscious and not breathing.

According to a fire department release, they followed cold water drowning protocol, continuing resuscitation efforts before the victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.