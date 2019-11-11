Republican women host legislative outlook sessions

Pennington County Republican Women will host several sessions with state lawmakers before the 2020 South Dakota Legislature meets.

The legislative outlook sessions are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 14 and Dec. 5; at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, 505 North Fifth Street, Rapid City.

According to a PCRW release, topics will include hemp, parental rights as well as budget issues, emergency care for mothers, diversion programs for meth addicts, needs-based scholarships and a rural education initiative update.

Twelve lawmakers are expected to attend the sessions. These include Representatives Tony Randolph, Scyller Borglum, Tim Goodwin, Julie Frye-Mueller, Tina Mulally, Michael Diedrich, Taffy Howard, Chris Johnson and David Johnson; also, Senators Jeffrey Partridge, Phil Jensen and Lyndi DiSanto.

The program is open to the public. If you just want to attend, without lunch, cost is $5. With lunch it is $20 if you pre-register; and $25 at the door. There is no charge for students.

People need to register by Tuesday, Nov. 12 for the Nov. 14 program and Dec. 3 for the Dec. 4 event.

You can register at Eventbrite or on the PCRW Facebook page. Registration can also be accomplished via email or call 605-215-0455.

