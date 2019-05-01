Reptile Gardens welcomes eight new tortoises

Reptile Gardens add some new members to the family and they weren't cheap.

The park spent a quarter of a million dollars on eight new Aldabra tortoises.

Two men drove for 36 hours all the way from Florida, near Miami, to pick up the new members.

The most expensive one cost $125,000 and weighs the heaviest at 500 pounds.

Four of the tortoises are babies costing $3,000 each.

The oldest tortoise the park owns is Orville at 113-years-old. But they can live up to 150-years-old.

The animal curator, Terry Phillip, says tortoises enjoy human interaction and visitors can help pet the tortoises.

"to give them the opportunity to interact with it and certainly in a safe environment. So we want to have these tortoises here. We're one of the few places in the country that has some level of free contact with our giant tortoises. It's very important for us that people have that opportunity. We have people for 82 years that remember this," Reptile Gardens Animal Curator Terry Phillip said.

Now, the park has a total of 10 Giant Tortoises, the most the park's had in 40 years.

But Phillip said the park can handle it at one point the park held up to 20 tortoises at one time.