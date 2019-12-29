Reports: 2 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Texas church

A shooting at a Texas church left two people dead and one person in critical condition, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the West Freeway Church of Christ at 9:57 Sunday morning.

The church live streams its service and the shooting was captured on video, WFAA reported. The video has since been taken down, but it showed a person stand up and open fire.

Another person reportedly returned fire and took down the gunman.

Authorities said one person died at the scene and the other died on the way to a hospital. A third was hospitalized.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl told local media the suspected gunman is believed to be one of those three.

Governor Greg Abbot released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sacred and I’m grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life. Cecilia and I ask for all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

White Settlement is a city in Tarrant County and is a suburb of Fort Worth.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.