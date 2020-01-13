Report: Women now outnumber men in the workforce

For the first time since 2010, women now outnumber men in the workforce, according to new data from the Labor Department.

Women have edged out men in the workforce, marking a major milestone in gender equality. (Credit: CNN)

A minuscule, yet massively interesting piece of data buried in the Labor Department’s December jobs report found that women now occupy 50.4% of non-farming positions.

Experts expect this number to grow as the number of working women increases while the number of men in the workforce declines.

Experts point that the shift could be due to the economy moving away from traditional male-dominated jobs in sectors like manufacturing and toward a service-based business model.

The report found that more female-dominated industries like education and health services added 36,000 jobs while jobs in the mining and manufacturing sectors saw the loss of about 21,000 jobs.

Another reason for the shift could be that women are earning more degrees than men.

Census figures show this is advantageous for women because having a college degree is linked to higher salaries.

