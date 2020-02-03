Rep. Goodwin on hemp bill

House Bill 1008 would legalize the growth and production of industrial hemp in South Dakota.

Alex White Plume surveys his hemp crop in his field outside Manderson, S.D. (KOTA TV)

Last legislative session, a hemp bill was passed in the House and Senate, but was vetoed by Governor Kristi Noem.

Members of the House and the Governor's Office came together to do more research and re-work the bill for this legislative session.

Forty-sevenstates have industrial hemp legalized. Many officials came to South Dakota to testify about hemp.

Representative Tim Goodwin said this bill shows that everyone can work together and emphasizes that this bill is not a step to legalizing recreational marijuana.

"The governor seems, you know, to be on-board with us," said Goodwin. "She's pro-farmer, the lieutenant governor is pro-farmer/ rancher. We just have to make sure that we get it straight. I think we got everybody's fears that it's not a stepping stone to legalize recreational marijuana or anything like that. It's truly just an agriculture product, and in a time when we could give our farmers and our ranchers another crop to have to grow."

The Bill is scheduled for on Tuesday by the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee in Pierre.

If passed, Goodwin thinks an emergency clause will be added so farmers are able to plant in the spring, instead waiting of until July.