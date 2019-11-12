Rep. Dusty Johnson on Israel trip that ended with rocket fire

Congressman Dusty Johnson (R-SD) spent the last week in Israel meeting with military and government leaders.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) returned to D.C. on Tuesday. Southern Israel came under rocket attack as he left the country. (Source: Gray DC.)

He toured Hezbollah constructed tunnels, and came away convinced that vast majority of Israel has a deep desire for peace.

While Johnson said there are no easy solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he argued eliminating Palestinian terrorist factions will be a necessary step toward in the peace process.

Johnson left the same day rocket fire rained down on Southern Israel. He said learning of the attacks highlights that real people are affected by such attacks, and that the U.S. ought to do everything it can to de-escalate the violence.



