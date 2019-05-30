Renovations in full swing for the Pennington County jail

Despite the rain and snow pushing construction back a little, crews are still moving forward to finish the project next spring.

On the renovation list, a new laundry and kitchen facility for the inmates, some administrative office and a covered parking area for law enforcement vehicles.

"We're trying to work with the contractor to figure out ways we might be able to get the secured parking area completed early. Weather certainly still a factor in all of that so we'll have to see how things go," says Mike Kuhl the director of buildings and grounds.

Construction will continue with cement laying in the kitchen and laundry room and administrative offices.