Remote transfer sites for yard waste disposal see huge increase during the pandemic

Remote transfer stations for yard waste disposal are open across Rapid City.

These sites are open from April through November to dispose of residential yard waste.

Grass and tree clippings, branches, and pine needles are some of the products that can be disposed of at this site, then are taken to the landfill to begin the composting process.

Jancie Knight, a project executive of Rapid City Solid Waste, said they are seeing a huge spike in waste because people are using the pandemic as an excuse to do projects they previously did not have time for.

"That has caused an unforeseen uptick in popularity of the landfill, per say," said Knight. "So, we have many more people, our tonnage is way up, and yard waste has skyrocketed a month earlier than normal."

Knight said it takes about 45 minutes to bring one container to the site and remove a full one, so she asks for patience if the containers are full.