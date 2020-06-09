Remember mosquitoes and West Nile virus?

The city of Rapid City is once again preparing to spray communities for mosquitoes.

Starting this week, crews are placing larvicide briquettes, which last 120 days, in standing water areas to control mosquito larvae.

"The combination of recent rains and warmer temperatures can result in a strong mosquito population," said parks manager Scott Anderson. "The briquettes are a good control measure and they last a long time."

City crews will focus efforts on greenways and park areas. Anderson says they will then monitor the areas.

"The best action residents can take is to get rid of standing water areas around their homes," said Anderson. " Standing water areas are where mosquitoes can lay their eggs and larvae can grow.

"Residents can also utilize topical application of repellent products containing DEET for personal use against mosquitoes."

Other city measures include treating drainage areas and storm sewer inlets with briquettes. The city will also conduct fogging operations on a complaint basis and in areas where larger events may be taking place later this summer, depending on the mosquito spread this season. If crews plan fogging operations, the city will announce the areas via the media and the city's social media platform.

The city has also applied for the Mosquito Control and West Nile Prevention Grant. If the city gets a $20,000 grant it will be used for additional chemicals, as well as updating machines and equipment.

