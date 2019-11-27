Remember, don't drink and drive over the holidays

Sobriety checkpoints are scheduled for 14 counties statewide during December.

The checkpoints, announced by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

Counties that have checkpoints scheduled for December are: Beadle, Brown, Brule, Clay, Codington, Custer, Douglas, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts and Stanley.