Relocating during the pandemic

Former KOTA Territory News reporter Nick Reagan and his wife are about to relocate to South Carolina for a new job. But South Carolina has a much higher number of confirmed COVID-19 cases than South Dakota, not to mention, they have to travel through about 5 different states to get there-- these states all have a higher number of virus cases than South Dakota so far. Nick Reagan says, they will be driving in their cars and will limit their stops along the trip. The one thing that worries Nick Reagan is that his wife, Elise, is immuno-compromised, but adds that they will self-quarantine as soon as they arrive. Moving away in the age of social distancing means there won't be a conventional good-bye. Elise Reagan says, it is sad as she would've loved to have a meal at a restaurant as a farewell, but says, she knows her family will visit them in their new home in the future. The couple are staying optimistic, as life...must go on.