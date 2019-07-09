Regional Health provides cancer patients with a new fun tool

Rapid City Regional Health welcomed some new feathered friends to their pediatric floor.

Thanks to a donation from Aflac, the hospital is providing young patients with a new fun tool.

"A gift that we can give to all of our patients that we see who have cancer and are receiving chemo. It's a way for them to communicate their feelings," says Regional Health nurse, Amanda Horsley.

The toy is robotic and has different emotions that the child can put on the duck, to help express how they're feeling.

"We also want to make sure that they're comfortable while they're here. And things like this help them forget that they're in the hospital getting treatments for whatever it is. It makes it feel a little more like home," says Program Manager, Shawn Powers.

A port is also included, which allows the patient to play doctor this time around and provide "medical treatment" to their toy.

"Something like this I think just makes it that much easier for them to get through their treatments," says Powers.

To make the experience even more interactive, there is a virtual reality app that allows the patient to connect with their duck on a new level.

So far, Aflac has donated five ducks to the hospital and is looking forward to donating more as the hospital needs them.